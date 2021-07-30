argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $11.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.85. 146,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.99. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

