ArGoApp Market Cap Tops $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

