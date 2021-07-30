Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573,343 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

