Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.70 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $235.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

