Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Trading Up 0.3%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 3,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 111,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

About Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

