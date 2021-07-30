Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $107.87

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.87, but opened at $103.21. Arvinas shares last traded at $104.09, with a volume of 1,422 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.00.
In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
