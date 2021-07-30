Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $107.87

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.87, but opened at $103.21. Arvinas shares last traded at $104.09, with a volume of 1,422 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.