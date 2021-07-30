ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Short Interest Update

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ARYx Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. ARYx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

ARYx Therapeutics

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops novel therapies for large, chronic, and oral markets. The company uses its RetroMetabolic Drug Design technology to design structurally unique molecules that retain the efficacy of original drugs. Its products in clinical development portfolio include Tecarfarin (ATI-5923), an oral anticoagulant, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of patients who are at risk for the formation of dangerous blood clots; and Budiodarone (ATI-2042), an oral antiarrhythmic agent that is in Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

