Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $6.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of ABG opened at $202.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.81. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

