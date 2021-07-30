Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 168.8% in July

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of ASDRF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

