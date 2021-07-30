Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 168.8% in July

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of ASDRF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
