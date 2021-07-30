ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €610.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €606.00 ($712.94).

