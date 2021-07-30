Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.42

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 7073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

