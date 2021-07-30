Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $37.65. 481,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

