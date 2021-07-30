AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. 4,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.