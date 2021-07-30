AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%.

AZN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,885. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

