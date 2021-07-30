Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

