Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 75.6% in July

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the June 30th total of 508,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 567,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.35.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,686.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

