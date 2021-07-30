Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,401,506 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -1.35.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astrotech by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 567,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

