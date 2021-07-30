ATB Capital Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.27.

TSE PPL opened at C$41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.77 billion and a PE ratio of -47.96. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.65.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

