Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 29,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,260,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $303,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

