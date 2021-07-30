Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 29,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,260,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $303,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
