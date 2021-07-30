Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Atlantia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of ATASY stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Atlantia has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

