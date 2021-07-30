Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

