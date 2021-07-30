Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.13.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $266.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.01, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.