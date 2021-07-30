AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce sales of $61.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.36 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $255.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $83.64. 120,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $7,655,102 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 72.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

