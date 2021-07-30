AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 580,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,342,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

