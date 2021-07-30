Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADP. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.40.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.01. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
