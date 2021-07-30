Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADP. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.01. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

