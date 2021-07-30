AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.910-$2.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.920-$8.120 EPS.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 779,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.71.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

