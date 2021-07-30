AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.920-$8.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.910-$2.010 EPS.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $227.83. 784,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.02.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.71.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

