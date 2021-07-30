Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.