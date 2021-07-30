Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $42.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.