Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.70. The company had a trading volume of 436,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,994. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.25. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.