Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Down 2.1%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.58 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.98 ($0.47). 2,764,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,764,484% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.74 ($0.48).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

