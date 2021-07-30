Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.45). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 410.38 ($5.36), with a volume of 2,989 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.20 million and a P/E ratio of 56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.80.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

