Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVA. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

