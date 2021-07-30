Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,745. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axcella Health by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.