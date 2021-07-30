Axe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,518.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $204,392.89 and $40,518.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

