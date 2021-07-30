Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,182,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

