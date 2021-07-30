Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CODI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

