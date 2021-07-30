Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,626 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 19,712.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

