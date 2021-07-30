Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25.

