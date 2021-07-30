AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 million-$35.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

AXT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 9,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,194. The company has a market cap of $431.04 million, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

