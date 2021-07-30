AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

AZRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

