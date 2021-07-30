AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.83 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

