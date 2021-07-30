B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 2,371 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

PAYX opened at $113.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

