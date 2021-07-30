B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 126.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.55 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

