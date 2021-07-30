B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.31 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $121.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

