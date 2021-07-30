B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $101.54 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

