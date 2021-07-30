B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 538,517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HPE opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

