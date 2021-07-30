B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 538,517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
HPE opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
