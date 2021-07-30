B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

