B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFIN. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE DFIN opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.02 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

