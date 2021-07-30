Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Shares of LON BAB traded down GBX 45.40 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 259.30 ($3.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,599,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,522. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

